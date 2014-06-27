Connections: Innovation Friday - Medical Interpreting and Reporters Roundup

In this hour of Innovation Friday we’re to find out about the importance of medical interpreting. The rollout of the Affordable Care Act has created a huge demand for interpreters working in the healthcare sector where LEP or Limited English Proficiency is one of the biggest issues driving readmission rates.

We’ll talk to a locally based trainer, and interpreters themselves about the challenges, and we’ll wrap up the show with a roundup of stories from the Innovation Trail including a nod to National Homeowners Month.