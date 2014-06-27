© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Innovation Friday - Medical Interpreting and Reporters Roundup

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 27, 2014 at 2:52 PM EDT
Connections_Innovation_Friday.jpg

In this hour of Innovation Friday we’re to find out about the importance of medical interpreting. The rollout of the Affordable Care Act has created a huge demand for interpreters working in the healthcare sector where LEP or Limited English Proficiency is one of the biggest issues driving readmission rates.

We’ll talk to a locally based trainer, and interpreters themselves about the challenges, and we’ll wrap up the show with a roundup of stories from the Innovation Trail including a nod to National Homeowners Month. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
