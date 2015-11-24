© 2021 WXXI News
WATCH: 3-D Printing Changing Children's Lives

WXXI News | By Sasha-Ann Simons
Published November 24, 2015 at 9:56 AM EST
YOUMAGINE.COM
The e-NABLE group has made 3D printed mechanical hands for those in need.

Jon Schull is transforming lives for young people in need of limbs. The RIT research scientist is the founder of e-NABLE, an organization that uses 3-D printing to create limbs for children at no cost. While kids would outgrow traditional prosthetic arms that cost around $40,000, e-NABLE can make them for less than $20 each. Watch Schull’s Innovation Trail story from PBS NewsHour.

Sasha-Ann Simons
Sasha-Ann Simons joined the team at WXXI News in 2015 as a Multimedia Reporter/Producer. She tells stories about the innovation economy and technology in upstate New York and also does general assignment reporting. Sasha-Ann is the host of Arts InFocus, WXXI-TV's weekly arts and culture program. She is also a fill-in host and regular contributor to Need To Know.
