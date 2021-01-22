AIM Photonics to look for new leader

The CEO of AIM Photonics is leaving that job after just 7 months in that role.

State officials announced Friday that Michael Cumbo is leaving his position to join Artemis Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston.

But state economic development officials say that Cumbo, who is a Rochester native and is based in Albany, will continue his involvement with AIM as a special advisor to the organization’s leadership team.

AIM Photonics is a public-private partnership focused on photonics development, which is a science that involves using light in applications traditionally addressed through electronics.

John Bowers, who is AIM Photonics’ Deputy Chief Executive Officer will take over as Acting Executive Director in February and officials say a nationwide search for a new CEO will begin next week.

Cumbo said that his decision to step down as CEO was driven entirely by personal factors and he says he remains convinced of the vital importance of AIM’s mission to advance that photonics technology.