-
There are some changes ahead for AIM Photonics, the Rochester based organization that was set up to accelerate growth in the photonics industry.There is a…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, there's a new photonics company is coming to Rochester. AMS will set up shop at the Riverwood Tech campus.Home…
-
The CEO of AIM Photonics is leaving that job after just 7 months in that role.State officials announced Friday that Michael Cumbo is leaving his position…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, a government watchdog agency finds no wrongdoing in the process that led up to a proposed $765 million federal loan to…
-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, the new leader of AIM Photonics talks about his hopes for how that organization can spur economic development and jobs…
-
AIM Photonics, the public-private partnership which has roots in Rochester, is getting a new leader.Michael Cumbo has been named the new CEO for the…
-
A local photonics company is cutting some jobs. ON Semiconductor is located on Lake Avenue, in the same facility used as the TAP, or Testing, Assembly and…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced $15 million in additional funding for the Luminate NY business competition in Rochester. That competition focuses on…
-
Ed White, who helps oversee the so-called TAP, or test, assembly and packaging facility, gave reporters a tour of the progress being made at the Rochester…
-
Three scientists from the United States, France and Canada have been awarded the Nobel Prize in physics for advances in laser physics. Half the $1 million…