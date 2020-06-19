AIM Photonics gets new leader

AIM Photonics, the public-private partnership which has roots in Rochester, is getting a new leader.

Michael Cumbo has been named the new CEO for the American Institute for Manufacturing Integrated Photonics (AIM Photonics), to succeed Michael Liehr in that role.

Cumbo is a Rochester native, having previously worked in companies that include Eastman Kodak and Bausch + Lomb. Most recently he was vice president for optics at Zygo Coporation, a Connecticut-based company which designs and develops electro-optical systems and high-precision optical components.

Cumbo comes over to AIM Photonics as that organization is marking its five-year anniversary. The effort has a Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP) facility on Lake Avenue in a former Kodak facility.

Photonics is a science that involves using light in applications traditionally addressed through electronics. Cumbo said that he is looking forward “to expanding the technological opportunities in my home town of Rochester, NY, as well as within the state of New York and across the nation.”