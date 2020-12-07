© 2021 WXXI News
15 youths and staff members at county children's detention center test positive for COVID-19

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST
Monroe County health officials say that 15 positive cases of COVID-19, six youth and nine staff members,  have been reported at the county’s Children’s Detention Center. 

Outside visitation is currently not allowed at the facility, and the staff has made additional arrangements for youth to connect virtually with family and legal representation. All infected youths are being quarantined and all infected staff are isolating at home.

Nursing staff at the Children’s Detention Center will be testing youth and staff every 24 hours until the infected youth are out of quarantine. Additionally, the facility has instituted increased health screenings for the youths and staff until further notice

The Children’s Detention Center is working with the New York State Office of Children and Family Services to ensure adequate staffing is maintained inside the facility. As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases, the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center will not be accepting additional youths until further notice.

Officials say that at this time all youths are feeling well, experiencing only mild symptoms and showing signs of progress. They will continue to receive 24 hour medical care until cleared of COVID-19.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
