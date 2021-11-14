-
Monroe County health officials say that 15 positive cases of COVID-19, six youth and nine staff members, have been reported at the county’s Children’s…
-
The latest numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County show 30 new confirmed cases.That number, released on Monday, is closer to the sorts of daily numbers that…
-
The latest numbers on COVID-19 from Monroe County released on Sunday show a small decline from the previous day but numbers are still higher than what has…
-
The latest data on COVID-19 cases in Monroe County show the number of newly confirmed positive cases less than the spike reported Friday, but still higher…
-
The Monroe County public health department reported 21 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. The youngest is a girl between 10 and 19 years old. The oldest are…
-
Monroe County Public Health confirmed 18 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.The youngest is a boy under ten years old. The oldest are two men in their…
-
Monroe County reported 46 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new coronavirus-related death on Sunday. The oldest reported case is a woman in her…