COVID-19 update: New York infection rate under 1%, 24 new cases in Monroe County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the infection rate for COVID-19 is under 1%. In a statement released Saturday, he said the 74,857 test results reported to New York state Friday, 703, or 0.93%, were positive.

Cuomo said five people died from COVID-19 on Friday and the number of hospitalizations, intubations, and people in ICUs are all low statewide.

"While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent,” wrote Cuomo. “We must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough."

In the Finger Lakes region, 0.8% of all tests were positive Friday.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says there were 24 new coronavirus cases in the area as of Saturday. The majority of the new cases were under age 60, including ten people in their 20s, seven people in their 30s and 40s and three females under 19. There were no new deaths, but 287 people have died in Monroe County.

The latest state data says that Genesee, Ontario, Wyoming, and Wayne Counties have no new cases, while Livingston County has two.