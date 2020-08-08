© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
coronavirus_coverage_news_small.png
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

COVID-19 update: New York infection rate under 1%, 24 new cases in Monroe County

WXXI News | By James Brown
Published August 8, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT
covid-19-1-fff0c6a1c2f587d779b759ec12dbc34d137b0437-s1500-c85.jpg
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / Science Source / NPR
Viral particles are colorized purple in this color-enhanced transmission electron micrograph from a COVID-19 patient in the United States.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the infection rate for COVID-19 is under 1%. In a statement released Saturday, he said the 74,857 test results reported to New York state Friday, 703, or 0.93%, were positive.

Cuomo said five people died from COVID-19 on Friday and the number of hospitalizations, intubations, and people in ICUs are all low statewide.

"While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent,” wrote Cuomo. “We must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now. Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough."

In the Finger Lakes region, 0.8% of all tests were positive Friday. 

The Monroe County Department of Public Health says there were 24 new coronavirus cases in the area as of Saturday. The majority of the new cases were under age 60, including ten people in their 20s, seven people in their 30s and 40s and three females under 19. There were no new deaths, but 287 people have died in Monroe County.

The latest state data says that Genesee, Ontario, Wyoming, and Wayne Counties have no new cases, while Livingston County has two.

Tags

Arts & LifeGovernor Andrew CuomoCoronavirusmonroe county health department1
James Brown
James Brown is a reporter with WXXI News. James previously spent a decade in marketing communications, while freelance writing for CITY Newspaper. While at CITY, his reporting focused primarily on arts and entertainment.
See stories by James Brown