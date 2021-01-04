Connections: Annette Campbell, founder of The Tax Experience

The pandemic has hammered Black-owned businesses, according to new data from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The organization found that 41 percent of Black-owned businesses have closed during the pandemic, compared to just 17 percent of white-owned businesses. That's what makes Annette Campbell's story so unusual: she just opened her own business in Rochester called The Tax Experience.

Campbell has overcome significant personal hardships, including financial hardships, and now hopes her business will put others on the track to financial stability. We discuss her path to opening a business, and the challenge of doing it during a pandemic. Our guest: