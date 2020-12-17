© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: A look at the 2020 Rochester music scene

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 17, 2020 at 2:16 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

"Great music at a bad time." That's the title of a new playlist put together by CITY Magazine. As written by arts editor Daniel Kushner, the playlist is a "non-comprehensive but varied collection of some of Rochester’s best new audio creations. From the country rock of Benton Sillick’s project The Heavy Love Trust to the big-band feel of up-and-coming pop bands such as The Sideways and Nancy, from the gritty, impassioned hip-hop of artists including Capital Cee and Young, Black, and Gifted to fantastic vocal performances by Danielle Ponder and She Rise — local music stepped up to provide a feel-good respite, a momentary escape, and at times poignant reflection on the difficult times we live in."

This hour, our guests discuss the playlist and the 2020 Rochester music scene. Our guests:

  • Daniel Kushner, arts editor for CITY Magazine
  • Dan Gross, digital content reporter at WROC, and host and producer of Rochester Indie Musician Spotlight
  • Kholaa, host of The Cool Cut on WAYO 104.3 FM
  • Jann Nyffeler, music journalist, and director of Mojo Sustainability at Bop Shop Records

