We're joined by the great Michael Lasser, longtime host of Fascinatin’ Rhythm on WXXI Radio. Lasser has been at the helm of the nationally syndicated show…
This was a name almost -- almost -- as big as previous visitors to the Bug Jar, such as The White Stripes, The Black Keys, Vampire Weekend, Modest Mouse,…
A handful of framed gold records lined the otherwise mundane hallway of the Rochester Presbyterian Home, and then on to the walls of the one-room…
It is such a simple morning ritual. Daniel Armbruster gets out of bed. His own bed, after years of so many unfamiliar ones. He pours himself a bowl of…
Right now, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with no end in sight, Alan Murphy imagines the plight of songwriters as a familiar philosophical…
Brian Lindsay has known for a long time how to write a song that goes straight to the heart.There was “East Side of the River,” from his 2004 album “The…
Teagan Ward doesn’t need The Weather Channel to understand the current climate in America.“One of frustration, I suppose,” she says.Ward works in the…
"Great music at a bad time." That's the title of a new playlist put together by CITY Magazine. As written by arts editor Daniel Kushner, the playlist is a…
COVID-19 has put a stranglehold on live music. Several words and phrases have been added to our pandemic lexicon, such as “new normal” and “physically…
Violinist Epongue Ekille from Rochester is one of the people calling for a greater recognition of Black musicians’ contributions to classical music. She…