Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Tom Reed, Republican incumbent for the 23rd Congressional District
We're joined by Representative Tom Reed, who is running for reelection in the 23rd Congressional District. The Republican is seeking his sixth term. This year's race is a rematch of the 2018 contest with Democrat Tracy Mitrano.
Mitrano joined us on the program last week, and today we talk with Reed, who answers our questions and yours. Our guest:
- Tom Reed, Republican candidate for the 23rd Congressional District