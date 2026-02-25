Local church leader on his impact as a pastor and "homie"

WXXI News

We continue our spotlight on Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference.

This hour, we sit down with Pastor Jerrard Brown. Brown is the youngest-ever senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church on North Street. He's also the office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment.

Through both roles, Brown has built community and served as a role model, especially for young people. As he told WXXI's Racquel Stephen, "I think the pastor should be the homie."

We talk with Brown and his Teen Empowerment colleagues about the impact of his work.

Our guests:

