Connections

Reactions to the State of the Union address, part 2

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 26, 2026 at 9:16 AM EST
The U.S. Capitol building
Jim Glab
/
stock.adobe.com

12:00: Reactions to the State of the Union address, part 2

1:00: AI is moving fast; what do you need to know and how will it affect your life?

We continue the conversation about President Trump's State of the Union address. Our guests this hour are local Republicans who offer their perspectives on the president's message about a range of issues, including the state of the economy, immigration policies, health care, and more. In studio:

  • Louis Sabo III, secretary of the Rochester City Republican Committee
  • Marcus Williams, local Republican

Then in our second hour, OpenAI's Sam Altman recently said that artificial intelligence programs have become more energy efficient than human beings. Google's Larry Page said that it is absurd to think that AI can be stopped in any meaningful way. And Jack Clark of Anthropic said that new Claude models are developing characteristics that its designers do not understand. Artificial intelligence is moving very quickly, and we sit down with someone who works in that world to digest the changes. In studio:

  • Max Irwin, founder and CEO of Max.io

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
