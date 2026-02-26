12:00: Reactions to the State of the Union address, part 2

1:00: AI is moving fast; what do you need to know and how will it affect your life?

We continue the conversation about President Trump's State of the Union address. Our guests this hour are local Republicans who offer their perspectives on the president's message about a range of issues, including the state of the economy, immigration policies, health care, and more. In studio:



Louis Sabo III, secretary of the Rochester City Republican Committee

Marcus Williams, local Republican

Then in our second hour, OpenAI's Sam Altman recently said that artificial intelligence programs have become more energy efficient than human beings. Google's Larry Page said that it is absurd to think that AI can be stopped in any meaningful way. And Jack Clark of Anthropic said that new Claude models are developing characteristics that its designers do not understand. Artificial intelligence is moving very quickly, and we sit down with someone who works in that world to digest the changes. In studio:



Max Irwin, founder and CEO of Max.io

