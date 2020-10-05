Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Monroe County BOE commissioners discuss options for voting during the pandemic
Monroe County Board of Elections commissioners join us to explain the options for voting during the pandemic.
After a chaotic primary in June, the commissioners have been working to make sure that everyone who wants to vote understands their options. We discuss voting by mail, voting in person, and we answer any questions that listeners have.
Our guests:
- Jackie Ortiz, Democratic commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections
- Lisa Nicolay, Republican commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections
- Natalie Sheppard, Democratic deputy commissioner for the Monroe County Board of Elections