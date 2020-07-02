Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Author Sejal Shah on her book, "This Is One Way to Dance"
We're joined by local writer Sejal Shah. Her debut book, "This Is One Way to Dance," is a collection of essays, stories, and poems that explore being Indian in America. Her book weaves together personal stories, cultural perspectives, and an exploration of identity over a 20 year period. We talk to Shah about the themes of her work.
Our guests:
- Sejal Shah, author of "This Is One Way to Dance"
- Bill Ferguson, acting executive director of Garth Fagan Dance