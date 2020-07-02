Connections: Author Sejal Shah on her book, "This Is One Way to Dance"

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 2, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We're joined by local writer Sejal Shah. Her debut book, "This Is One Way to Dance," is a collection of essays, stories, and poems that explore being Indian in America. Her book weaves together personal stories, cultural perspectives, and an exploration of identity over a 20 year period. We talk to Shah about the themes of her work.

Our guests:

  • Sejal Shah, author of "This Is One Way to Dance"
  • Bill Ferguson, acting executive director of Garth Fagan Dance

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
