Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Garth Fagan, RCSD & the city's Black Heritage Committee team up

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 24, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight_0.jpg

Garth Fagan Dance, the Rochester City School District, and the City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee are all teaming up to offer a Black History Month celebration on Saturday, February 29.

The artistic program will give students an opportunity to experience live cultural performances and engage with artists.

This hour, our guests preview the event and discuss the value of culturally-relevant entertainment and experiences for youth. In studio:

  • Garth Fagan, founder of Garth Fagan Dance
  • William Ferguson, executive artistic liaison for Garth Fagan Dance, and personal assistant to Garth Fagan
  • Jason Willis, director of African American Studies at the Rochester City School District
  • Dominic Pickard, director of arts at the Rochester City School District
  • Caroline Thomas, member of the Black Heritage Committee, and legislative aide to Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott
  • Shawn Dunwoody, artist
  • Britton Bradford, artist
  • Harold Clark, senior director of STEM learning and community at the Rochester Museum and Science Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
