Connections: Garth Fagan, RCSD & the city's Black Heritage Committee team up
Garth Fagan Dance, the Rochester City School District, and the City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee are all teaming up to offer a Black History Month celebration on Saturday, February 29.
The artistic program will give students an opportunity to experience live cultural performances and engage with artists.
This hour, our guests preview the event and discuss the value of culturally-relevant entertainment and experiences for youth. In studio:
- Garth Fagan, founder of Garth Fagan Dance
- William Ferguson, executive artistic liaison for Garth Fagan Dance, and personal assistant to Garth Fagan
- Jason Willis, director of African American Studies at the Rochester City School District
- Dominic Pickard, director of arts at the Rochester City School District
- Caroline Thomas, member of the Black Heritage Committee, and legislative aide to Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott
- Shawn Dunwoody, artist
- Britton Bradford, artist
- Harold Clark, senior director of STEM learning and community at the Rochester Museum and Science Center