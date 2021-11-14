-
(AP & WXXI News) Hospitalizations are continuing to decline and the rate of New Yorkers testing positive for COVID-19 has fallen to the lowest mark since…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is announcing plans to help the performing arts get a boost in New York state after so many live performances and other activities have…
-
ConnectionsSunday, November 15 marks the 50th anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance. We talk with members of the critically acclaimed company about its history, its…
-
Garth Fagan Dance, the Rochester City School District, and the City of Rochester’s Black Heritage Committee are all teaming up to offer a Black History…
-
Norwood Pennewell’s adoptive father was dead by the time he was 16 years old, and his adoptive mother was gone a few years later.Jeff Tyzik speaks of…
-
Jake Clemons is the son of a U.S. Marine band director, a kid who grew up in a strict Southern Baptist household. "We listened to a lot of marching-band…
-
Nile Rodgers and Chic, Spyro Gyra, and a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance in Rochester, with jazz pianist Monty Alexander, are the…