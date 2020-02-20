Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Tom Golisano on his new book, "Built, Not Born"
We're joined by philanthropist and Paychex founder Tom Golisano. He's written a new book, titled “Built, Not Born.” It's about the mechanics of building a successful business.
We talk to him about his strategies and what he thinks current and aspiring business owners can learn from his story and experiences.
- Tom Golisano, philanthropist, and founder of Paychex