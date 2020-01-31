© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Discussing the state of women's rights in 2020

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 31, 2020 at 2:24 PM EST
This year, the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. 2020 also marks suffragist Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the museum.

To mark these historic occasions, the museum has invited music producer, author, and civil rights activist Tena Clark as this year’s keynote speaker for its birthday dinner celebration. Clark has worked with music legends including Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Patti LaBelle, and many more. We talk with her about her career and the impact of women in music, and we have a broader discussion about the state of women’s rights in 2020. Our guests:

  • Deborah Hughes, executive director of the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House
  • Tena Clark, music producer, author, and civil rights activist

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack