Connections: Discussing the state of women's rights in 2020

This year, the Susan B. Anthony Museum and House is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. 2020 also marks suffragist Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday and the 75th anniversary of the museum.

To mark these historic occasions, the museum has invited music producer, author, and civil rights activist Tena Clark as this year’s keynote speaker for its birthday dinner celebration. Clark has worked with music legends including Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Patti LaBelle, and many more. We talk with her about her career and the impact of women in music, and we have a broader discussion about the state of women’s rights in 2020. Our guests: