-
In his only novel, “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” Oscar Wilde tells of a man seemingly impervious to time and travail; it is his portrait, hidden away in…
-
Voters paid their respects at Susan B. Anthony’s gravesite in Mt. Hope Cemetery on Election Day, carrying on a local tradition on the 100th anniversary of…
-
In a year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the bicentennial of Susan B. Anthony’s birthday, the Susan B. Anthony Museum &…
-
There’s a local effort to help more people learn about New York state’s deep connection to the women’s suffrage movement and encourage more conversations…
-
ConnectionsThe Susan B. Anthony Museum and House rejected President Trump's pardon of Susan B. Anthony last week. Trump pardoned Anthony last Tuesday on the 100th…
-
A pardon from President Donald Trump on Tuesday on behalf of famed suffragist Susan B. Anthony is being criticized in the city where she lived for many…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will pardon Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, who was arrested for…
-
Art students and community members collaborated over the weekend on a mural honoring the centennial for the 19th Amendment. Located on West Main Street in…
-
Three years before Susan B. Anthony and a small group of women cast their ballots for president in Rochester in 1872 in an audacious act of defiance that…
-
Over 1,000 people packed the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wednesday night for the Susan B. Anthony birthday celebration…