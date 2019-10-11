Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: An update on breast cancer research, screenings, and treatment
What have we learned from celebrities who have been outspoken about their choices about battling breast cancer? Dr. Avice O’Connell recently spoke on the impact on the wider culture when breast care become a subject for the tabloids.
We talk about that, and we discuss the range of issues related to breast care, screening, and more. In studio:
- Dr. Avice O’Connell, M.D., section chief of breast imaging, and professor in the Department of Imaging Sciences at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Dr. Michelle Shayne, M.D., associate professor in hematology and oncology, and director of the Hereditary Cancer Screening and Risk Reduction Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Pat Battaglia, associate program director for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
- Kim Provenzano, nurse practitioner at the Rochester Regional Health’s Lipson Cancer Institute