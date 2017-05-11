Connections: The latest in breast cancer treatment and prevention

© 2021 WXXI News
By Evan Dawson
Published May 11, 2017 at 5:19 PM EDT
In 1990, researchers discovered the first evidence of a gene involved in breast cancer susceptibility. In 1994, the gene was cloned. Since then, we've learned a lot about the BRCA gene, and hundreds of mutations. So what can and should be done for patients with this gene?

This hour, we answer your questions about breast care, from everything from preventive mastectomies to insurance. We also hear the story of a local family's experience with breast cancer. Our guests:

  • Dr. Lori Medeiros, director of the Breast Care Center at Rochester General Hospital
  • Erin Pata, underwent a preventive double mastectomy 
  • Dale Axtell, breast cancer survivor and Erin's mother
  • Nancy Harter, breast cancer survivor and Erin's aunt

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
