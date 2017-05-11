Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The latest in breast cancer treatment and prevention
In 1990, researchers discovered the first evidence of a gene involved in breast cancer susceptibility. In 1994, the gene was cloned. Since then, we've learned a lot about the BRCA gene, and hundreds of mutations. So what can and should be done for patients with this gene?
This hour, we answer your questions about breast care, from everything from preventive mastectomies to insurance. We also hear the story of a local family's experience with breast cancer. Our guests:
- Dr. Lori Medeiros, director of the Breast Care Center at Rochester General Hospital
- Erin Pata, underwent a preventive double mastectomy
- Dale Axtell, breast cancer survivor and Erin's mother
- Nancy Harter, breast cancer survivor and Erin's aunt