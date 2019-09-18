© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Why do we need diverse books?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 18, 2019 at 2:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Why do we need diverse books – books written by diverse authors that feature diverse characters?

The question is the focus of an upcoming panel hosted by the Henrietta Public Library. We preview that panel with local authors and a representative from the organization We Need Diverse Books. They help us understand the value and impact of reading diverse books (especially for children), and we explore the current literary landscape. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
