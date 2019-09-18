Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Why do we need diverse books?
Why do we need diverse books – books written by diverse authors that feature diverse characters?
The question is the focus of an upcoming panel hosted by the Henrietta Public Library. We preview that panel with local authors and a representative from the organization We Need Diverse Books. They help us understand the value and impact of reading diverse books (especially for children), and we explore the current literary landscape. Our guests:
- Andrea Page, author of “Sioux Code Talkers of World War II”
- Leslie C. Youngblood, author of “Love Like Sky”
- Caroline Richmond, program director for We Need Diverse Books