literature

-
Customers of John’s Tex-Mex in the South Wedge typically get their tacos and burritos with a side of refried beans or mashed potatoes. On a recent…
-
We talk with organizers and participants in the Greater Rochester Teen Book Festival. The event is in its 14th year. This year's virtual festival is set…
-
When is the last time you read a short story? Novelist Zadie Smith recently turned to short fiction, publishing her first collection of short stories last…
-
Why do we need diverse books – books written by diverse authors that feature diverse characters?The question is the focus of an upcoming panel hosted by…
-
ConnectionsPulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison died last week at the age of 88. Morrison is perhaps best known for her work, “Beloved,” but her work spans…
-
Lake Affect Magazine is celebrating 25 years of publication this year. The bi-annual arts and culture magazine highlights the work of Rochester-based…
-
George Orwell’s dystopian novel, “1984,” was published 70 years ago this week. In a recent piece for the “New Yorker,” Louis Menand writes that unlike…
-
Writers & Books has a new executive director. Alison Meyers is a poet and fiction writer who previously led literary non-profit organizations in New York…
-
ConnectionsWe explore the literary history of Upstate New York with local blogger Stephen Huff, who visited authors' graves in 35 communities across the state.He…
-
What should we do when artists misbehave? In other words, when an author, actor, director, or artist does something offensive, acts inappropriately, or…