
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Celebrating 25 years of Lake Affect magazine

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 8, 2019 at 2:45 PM EDT


Lake Affect Magazine is celebrating 25 years of publication this year. The bi-annual arts and culture magazine highlights the work of Rochester-based poets, writers, photographers, and artists.

Michelle Cardulla is the editor and publisher. She chose to dedicate Lake Affect’s anniversary issue to women – featuring 12 local women who have inspired and impacted the community. We sit down with some of them this hour to hear their stories, and we discuss the state of local publishing with Cardulla. In studio:

  • Michelle Cardulla, editor and publisher of Lake Affect Magazine
  • Jackeline M. Vazquez, firefighter
  • Maria Fischer, field representative for the Public Employees Federation
  • Rosalie M. Jones, artistic director for Daystar: Contemporary Dance-Drama of Indian America
  • Krystle Ellis, director of communications and special events at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester

culture literature
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
