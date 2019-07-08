Connections: Celebrating 25 years of Lake Affect magazine

Lake Affect Magazine is celebrating 25 years of publication this year. The bi-annual arts and culture magazine highlights the work of Rochester-based poets, writers, photographers, and artists.

Michelle Cardulla is the editor and publisher. She chose to dedicate Lake Affect’s anniversary issue to women – featuring 12 local women who have inspired and impacted the community. We sit down with some of them this hour to hear their stories, and we discuss the state of local publishing with Cardulla. In studio: