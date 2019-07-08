Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Celebrating 25 years of Lake Affect magazine
Lake Affect Magazine is celebrating 25 years of publication this year. The bi-annual arts and culture magazine highlights the work of Rochester-based poets, writers, photographers, and artists.
Michelle Cardulla is the editor and publisher. She chose to dedicate Lake Affect’s anniversary issue to women – featuring 12 local women who have inspired and impacted the community. We sit down with some of them this hour to hear their stories, and we discuss the state of local publishing with Cardulla. In studio:
- Michelle Cardulla, editor and publisher of Lake Affect Magazine
- Jackeline M. Vazquez, firefighter
- Maria Fischer, field representative for the Public Employees Federation
- Rosalie M. Jones, artistic director for Daystar: Contemporary Dance-Drama of Indian America
- Krystle Ellis, director of communications and special events at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester