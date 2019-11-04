Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is short fiction gaining popularity?
When is the last time you read a short story? Novelist Zadie Smith recently turned to short fiction, publishing her first collection of short stories last month. Is the popularity of the medium on the rise? Why are Smith and other authors turning to short stories?
We discuss those questions with local short story writers and publishers, who share trends in the industry. In studio:
- Brian Wood, author of “Joytime Killbox”
- Peter Connors, publisher for BOA Editions
- Kristen Gentry, writer and associate professor of English and creative writing at SUNY Geneseo