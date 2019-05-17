Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Writers & Books' new executive director, Alison Meyers, and the 2019 Ladder Conference
Writers & Books has a new executive director. Alison Meyers is a poet and fiction writer who previously led literary non-profit organizations in New York City and Connecticut. She joins Writers & Books in time for the 2019 Ladder Literary Conference, which connects aspiring writers with agents, fellow authors, and publishers.
This hour, Meyers shares her vision for the future of Writers & Books, and we talk to local authors and Ladder participants about Rochester’s role as a literary community, and how literature can shape and respond to politics and societal issues. Our guests:
- Alison Meyers, executive director of Writers & Books
- Alex Sanchez, local writer and panelist at the Ladder Literary Conference
- CaTyra Polland, local writer and panelist at the Ladder Literary Conference
- Mira Jacob, author and panelist at the Ladder Literary Conference