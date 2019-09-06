Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the impact of Airbnb on travel culture
Airbnb has grown into a massive economic engine. We explore the impact on our travel culture; our expectations; and on the local economy. We discuss the complaints about Airbnb, and the way it fits into the gig economy in western New York.
Our guests:
- Rachel Laber Pulvino, director of market communications and public relations for Visit Rochester
- Luke Skibba, frequent Airbnb customer
- Dolly Donnelly, Airbnb host
- Carl Schoenthal, owner of Beautiful Valley Guesthouse