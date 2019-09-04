© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: Previewing Fashion Week of Rochester 2019

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 4, 2019 at 2:36 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Fashion Week of Rochester is back, and we preview next month's events with organizers and designers. The annual event benefits homeless children and teens at the Center for Youth. We talk about Fashion Week’s impact and a new clothing collection named for the late Louise Slaughter. In studio:

  • Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and member of Rochester City Council
  • Jeffrey Diduch, vice president of technical design at Hickey Freeman
  • Robin Slaughter Minerva, daughter of Louise Slaughter
  • Barbara Rivera, advocate for the Center for Youth
  • Meg Mundy, chief fashion organizer for Fashion Week of Rochester
  • Porshia Diaz, local designer

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
