Connections: Previewing Fashion Week of Rochester 2019
Fashion Week of Rochester is back, and we preview next month's events with organizers and designers. The annual event benefits homeless children and teens at the Center for Youth. We talk about Fashion Week’s impact and a new clothing collection named for the late Louise Slaughter. In studio:
- Elaine Spaull, executive director of the Center for Youth, and member of Rochester City Council
- Jeffrey Diduch, vice president of technical design at Hickey Freeman
- Robin Slaughter Minerva, daughter of Louise Slaughter
- Barbara Rivera, advocate for the Center for Youth
- Meg Mundy, chief fashion organizer for Fashion Week of Rochester
- Porshia Diaz, local designer