Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Updates from the Foodlink Career Fellowship program

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT
A number of industries -- from manufacturing to food -- are experiencing a middle skills gap. The Foodlink Career Fellowship seeks to help fill those gaps and reduce poverty in the Rochester area.

The program will wrap up its inaugural year this week. We sit down with a program participant and organizers who share its results and discuss the state of the industry. 

  • Gloria Soldevila Ramos, member of the inaugural cohort of the Foodlink Career Fellowship
  • Mitch Gruber, chief strategy officer for Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council
  • Lindsy Bennage, training and development coordinator for Wegmans

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
