Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Updates from the Foodlink Career Fellowship program
A number of industries -- from manufacturing to food -- are experiencing a middle skills gap. The Foodlink Career Fellowship seeks to help fill those gaps and reduce poverty in the Rochester area.
The program will wrap up its inaugural year this week. We sit down with a program participant and organizers who share its results and discuss the state of the industry.
- Gloria Soldevila Ramos, member of the inaugural cohort of the Foodlink Career Fellowship
- Mitch Gruber, chief strategy officer for Foodlink, and member of Rochester City Council
- Lindsy Bennage, training and development coordinator for Wegmans