© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: The impact of new luxury housing on the supply of affordable housing

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 7, 2019 at 2:22 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Can building new, high-end housing units help increase the supply of affordable housing? A new working paper says it can. Economist Evan Mast of the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research studied the effect that luxury housing construction had on relieving pressure on rents across the housing market. His research shows that when a household moves into a new, more expensive unit, it creates a so-called musical chair effect, vacating an existing unit at a lower price point. The chain-like effect continues down the line until it reaches a city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. Mast says this increases the supply of affordable housing. Critics of the research say building more high-end housing in already wealthy neighborhoods increases segregation in cities.

So what could happen in Rochester? The question comes as local developers build new high-end apartments across the city. This hour, our panel discusses the research and the possible impact of luxury housing on the local community. Our guests:

Tags

Arts & Lifehousing1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Related Content
Load More