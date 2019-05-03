Connections: Discussing the proposed American Housing and Economic Mobility Act

We continue our series of conversations about the issues and policies that will generate debate and conversations in advance of the 2020 election. This hour, we discuss housing policy in America.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing legislation entitled the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act. It would address housing segregation, affordability, zoning laws, and more. The plan would pour half a trillion dollars into affordable housing programs over a decade, and would be funded, in part, by raising the estate tax.

This hour, our guests discuss the details of the proposal and if they think it would be effective. In studio: