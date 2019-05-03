© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Discussing the proposed American Housing and Economic Mobility Act

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 3, 2019 at 2:14 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations about the issues and policies that will generate debate and conversations in advance of the 2020 election. This hour, we discuss housing policy in America.

Senator Elizabeth Warren is proposing legislation entitled the American Housing and Economic Mobility Act. It would address housing segregation, affordability, zoning laws, and more. The plan would pour half a trillion dollars into affordable housing programs over a decade, and would be funded, in part, by raising the estate tax.

This hour, our guests discuss the details of the proposal and if they think it would be effective. In studio:

  • Nana-Yaw Andoh, assistant professor of architecture at RIT
  • Matthew Denker, developer with LBLD Living

