Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Reshaping Rochester - What does affordable housing look like?
We continue our series of conversations about urbanism in Rochester with participants in the Community Design Center’s Reshaping Rochester program.
Klaus Philipsen is the president of ArchPlan, an architecture and urban design firm in Baltimore. He joins us for a discussion about affordable housing – what it looks like and how to achieve it in a city like Rochester. We also discuss how to revitalize neighborhoods without displacing current residents. Our guests:
- Klaus Philipsen, president of ArchPlan, Inc.
- Bret Garwood, chief operating officer for Home Leasing
- Monica McCullough, founder of MM Development Advisors, Inc., and co-founder of NYWIRE (New York Women in Real Estate)