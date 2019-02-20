© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Reshaping Rochester - What does affordable housing look like?

WXXI News |
Megan Mack
Published February 20, 2019 at 3:08 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our series of conversations about urbanism in Rochester with participants in the Community Design Center’s Reshaping Rochester program.

Klaus Philipsen is the president of ArchPlan, an architecture and urban design firm in Baltimore. He joins us for a discussion about affordable housing – what it looks like and how to achieve it in a city like Rochester. We also discuss how to revitalize neighborhoods without displacing current residents. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
