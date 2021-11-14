reshaping rochester 2019

-
ConnectionsWe have a conversation about the New Urbanism design movement. Its goal? To create complete, compact, and connected communities. We discuss the principles…
ConnectionsHow would cities look different if there were more diverse voices involved in their design? Ashleigh Walton is an architect and a project manager at Urban…
ConnectionsThis hour, we explore cities that have reimagined their waterfronts. What can Rochester learn from Alexandria, Virginia; Burlington City, New Jersey; and…
We continue our series of conversations about urbanism in Rochester with participants in the Community Design Center’s Reshaping Rochester program.Klaus…
Connections"What if everything we did in our cities had to be great for an eight year old and an 80 year old?" That's a question urbanist Gil Penalosa regularly…