Connections: Can American free enterprise solve climate change?
Can American free enterprise solve climate change? It's a question that will be addressed in an upcoming forum with former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis. He’ll be in Rochester on Wednesday as a guest of the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club.
Inglis joins our panel to discuss possible climate policies, a carbon tax, and more. Our guests:
- Bob Inglis, former Congressman and executive director of republicEn
- Linda Isaacson-Fedele, member of the Rochester People's Climate Coalition leadership team and the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club
- Peter Debes, vice chair of the Rochester Regional Group of the Sierra Club
- Marc Cohen, chief of staff for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
- Jose Fernandez, president of the University of Rochester College Republicans