Connections: Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community

Jerome Underwood was named the new president and CEO of Action for a Better Community in January 2018. Prior to leading the organization, he served on its board for nearly a decade.

Underwood has been an outspoken advocate for underrepresented groups in the Rochester community. He joins us in studio for the hour to discuss the future of ABC, how the current discourse regarding race may impact his work, and how he hopes his organization can counteract poverty in our area.