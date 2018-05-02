Connections: ACT Rochester's 2018 report card highlights racial disparities

© 2021 WXXI News
WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Published May 2, 2018 at 2:24 PM EDT
ACT Rochester has released its annual community report card, an overview of trends meant to measure the quality of life in the nine county region. Some of the data demonstrates the degree of racial disparities. We discuss it with our guests:

  • Ann Johnson, senior director for ACT Rochester at the Community Foundation
  • Simeon Bannister, interim vice president of community programs at the Community Foundation

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
