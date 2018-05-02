Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: ACT Rochester's 2018 report card highlights racial disparities
ACT Rochester has released its annual community report card, an overview of trends meant to measure the quality of life in the nine county region. Some of the data demonstrates the degree of racial disparities. We discuss it with our guests:
- Ann Johnson, senior director for ACT Rochester at the Community Foundation
- Simeon Bannister, interim vice president of community programs at the Community Foundation