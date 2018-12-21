© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: How to bridge the gap in support for young adults with cancer

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 21, 2018 at 4:44 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When discussing resources for cancer patients, there's a population that sometimes falls through the cracks. We talk about the gap in support for young adults with cancer and how to bridge it. We also discuss an event benefiting young people with cancer in our community. 

In studio:

  • Charlie Cote, licensed social worker in private practice; current board president for 13thirty Cancer Connect; and bereaved father whose son, Charlie, died in 2005 at age 18
  • Lauren Spiker, founder and executive director of 13thirty Cancer Connect; and bereaved mom whose daughter, Melissa, died in 2000 at age 19
  • Dr. David Korones, M.D., pediatric hematologist/oncologist, director of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Program, and founder and director of the Pediatric Palliative Care program at Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Paige Strassner, nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital, and young adult cancer survivor

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack