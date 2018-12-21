Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to bridge the gap in support for young adults with cancer
When discussing resources for cancer patients, there's a population that sometimes falls through the cracks. We talk about the gap in support for young adults with cancer and how to bridge it. We also discuss an event benefiting young people with cancer in our community.
In studio:
- Charlie Cote, licensed social worker in private practice; current board president for 13thirty Cancer Connect; and bereaved father whose son, Charlie, died in 2005 at age 18
- Lauren Spiker, founder and executive director of 13thirty Cancer Connect; and bereaved mom whose daughter, Melissa, died in 2000 at age 19
- Dr. David Korones, M.D., pediatric hematologist/oncologist, director of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Program, and founder and director of the Pediatric Palliative Care program at Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Paige Strassner, nurse at Strong Memorial Hospital, and young adult cancer survivor