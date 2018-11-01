Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Assemblyman Mark Johns and challenger Andrew Gilchrist
We continue our series of interviews with candidates for political offices. This hour, we hear from Assemblyman Mark Johns and his opponent, Andrew Gilchrist, who are running in the 135th Assembly District.