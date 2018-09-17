Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Why more Americans are choosing wine and spirits over beer
Research shows that when they go out for a drink, Americans – especially millennials – are more likely to order wine or cocktails over beer. Why? Many consumers say wine and spirits taste better, cost less, and are healthier.
The news has the beer industry taking on new strategies to grow and maintain its customer base. Will those strategies work? This hour, we discuss if the decline in beer consumption is a trend, if beer has a marketing problem, and what the future of the alcoholic beverage industry looks like. Our guests:
- Will Cleveland, beer columnist for the Democrat & Chronicle
- Evvy Fanning, owner of Cheshire
- Joe McBane, owner of Tap & Mallet
- Julie Bielecki, owner of AJ’s Beer Warehouse and Rhino Beverage Distributing