The world has reached the point where, after a tough day at work, you can’t pull up a barstool and unwind with an expertly made Negroni cocktail without…
A couple of weeks ago, the actor Stanley Tucci went viral. He simply posted a brief video in which he demonstrates how he makes a Negroni cocktail. A…
Muddle together two lemon wedges, a few shards of mint and a half-ounce of simple syrup. Add crushed ice, followed by two ounces of Flower City gin. Mix.…
ConnectionsThe Rochester Cocktail Revival is back. This year’s event includes seminars about drinks journalism and on how hospitality professionals create narratives…
Research shows that when they go out for a drink, Americans – especially millennials – are more likely to order wine or cocktails over beer. Why? Many…
ConnectionsThe Rochester Cocktail Revival is getting ready for another big week. This year, there's a special emphasis on women in the industry: diversity in the…
ConnectionsIt's been a long week; anyone need a drink?We preview the upcoming Rochester Cocktail Revival, which has grown into a full-fledged regional attraction…
ConnectionsA new list of seven up-and-coming American cocktail cities is out and Rochester... isn't on it. But maybe we should be. The 2016 Rochester Cocktail…
ConnectionsThe Rochester Cocktail Revival is back, and we're getting an education on the growing world of mixed drinks. From high-end craft cocktail creation, to…