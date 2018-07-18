© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Anti-abortion advocates discuss a possible post-Roe v. Wade world

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 18, 2018 at 4:01 PM EDT
With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, anti-abortion advocates say they are feeling closer than ever to a victory in ending abortion. That could mean sending the issue back to the states or a federal ban on abortion.

Our guests are pro-life activists. We discuss what they think a post-Roe v. Wade world would look like. In studio:

