Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Pro-choice advocates discuss a possible post-Roe v. Wade world

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 30, 2018 at 3:06 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We continue our discussions about a possible post-Roe v. Wade world. With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, pro-life advocates say they are feeling closer than ever to a victory with ending abortion. We talked to a few of them in a previous program.

This hour, we’re joined by pro-choice advocates. They share their thoughts on a post-Roe v. Wade world, and what supports they would like to see in place for women that would otherwise have had abortions. In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
