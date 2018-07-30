Connections: Pro-choice advocates discuss a possible post-Roe v. Wade world

We continue our discussions about a possible post-Roe v. Wade world. With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, pro-life advocates say they are feeling closer than ever to a victory with ending abortion. We talked to a few of them in a previous program.

This hour, we’re joined by pro-choice advocates. They share their thoughts on a post-Roe v. Wade world, and what supports they would like to see in place for women that would otherwise have had abortions. In studio: