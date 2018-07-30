Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Pro-choice advocates discuss a possible post-Roe v. Wade world
We continue our discussions about a possible post-Roe v. Wade world. With the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, pro-life advocates say they are feeling closer than ever to a victory with ending abortion. We talked to a few of them in a previous program.
This hour, we’re joined by pro-choice advocates. They share their thoughts on a post-Roe v. Wade world, and what supports they would like to see in place for women that would otherwise have had abortions. In studio:
- Jane Dodds, medical practice manager with 30 years of experience
- Dr. Rachael Phelps, medical director for Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York
- Lauren Deutsch, executive director of the Healthy Baby Network