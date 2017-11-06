© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Thriller author Todd Moss, and his book, The Shadow List

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 6, 2017 at 3:34 PM EST
Author Todd Moss draws on his experiences as a former State Department employee to drive the narratives of his Judd Ryker series. He newest book, The Shadow List, involves scam emails, a Nigerian corruption scandal, and a Russian master criminal.

Moss, a Pittsford native, will be a guest at the JCC’s Jewish Book Festival, but first, he joins us on Connections to discuss the parallels between his fiction and his former career.  

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
