Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Author Todd Moss And His New Book, Ghosts Of Havana

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published September 12, 2016 at 2:50 PM EDT
Best-selling author Todd Moss joins us to talk about his new book, Ghosts of Havana. It's the third book in his Judd Ryker thriller series.

Moss is a Pittsford Mendon graduate who worked for the U.S. State Department in 2007 and 2008, focusing on African affairs. He now works for a think tank, the Center for Global Development.

We talk to him about his book and American relations with Cuba after the so-called "normalization" process. We cover assassination plots and more, and how he sees our relationship with Cuba now.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
