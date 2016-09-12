Connections: Author Todd Moss And His New Book, Ghosts Of Havana

Best-selling author Todd Moss joins us to talk about his new book, Ghosts of Havana. It's the third book in his Judd Ryker thriller series.

Moss is a Pittsford Mendon graduate who worked for the U.S. State Department in 2007 and 2008, focusing on African affairs. He now works for a think tank, the Center for Global Development.

We talk to him about his book and American relations with Cuba after the so-called "normalization" process. We cover assassination plots and more, and how he sees our relationship with Cuba now.