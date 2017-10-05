© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Connections: Debby Irving, author of Waking Up White

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 5, 2017
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

How do Americans view the racial divide in this country? According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, 58 percent of Americans say racism is a “big problem” in society. That’s up eight percentage points since 2015. But it leads to the question, why isn’t that number higher? 

Debby Irving is a white woman from New England who says she didn't fully understand the racial divide in this country until her adult life. Growing up in a wealthy Massachusetts family, she says she couldn’t see outside of her privileged bubble. That all changed when she took a graduate level course about racism and explored her own bias. Now, she’s a racial justice educator and author of the book, Waking Up White. Irving is in Rochester to share her story and offer workshops, but first, she joins us on Connections. Our guests:

*Note: Debby Irving's event has been rescheduled. Please find details here.

 

