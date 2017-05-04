Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Spiritus Christi Race Convoy
What can we learn about the current state of race relations in this country by studying slavery and the Civil Rights movement? A group of 35 people connected with Spiritus Christi Church visited a number of historic sites in southern cities to learn about the impact of racism in the criminal justice system, the political system, and the economic system. They returned to Rochester with the goal of using this new knowledge to improve race relations in our community.
We discuss their trip, what they learned, and how they plan to work with city leaders. In studio:
- Reverend Myra Brown, associate pastor at Spiritus Christi Church, and an anti-racism trainer
- Lorinda Parks, physician at Jordan Health and member of Spiritus Christi Church
- Steve Heveron-Smith, entrepreneur and business consultant, and a member of Spiritus Christi Church
- Melissa Parrish, community educator and social worker, and a member of Spiritus Christi Church