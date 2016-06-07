© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Civil Rights Icon Sylvia Mendez

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published June 7, 2016 at 3:46 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In 1943, students of Mexican descent were required to enroll in separate schools from white children. In 1944, when Sylvia Mendez was in third grade, she and her brothers were denied access to 17th Street School, the “white school,” near their Orange County home. They were told they were “too dark.” Her lighter-skinned cousins were told they would be allowed to attend. Sylvia was thrust into the civil rights movement, and has become an iconic figure.

A new play called Separate Is Never Equal is based on the book that tells her story, and it will be performed in Rochester this weekend. We talk to Sylvia, as part of our panel:

  • Sylvia Mendez, civil rights activist
  • Annette Ramos, founder and executive director of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company, and co-writer of Separate Is Never Equal
  • Don Bartalo, director and co-writer of Separate Is Never Equal
  • Jose Cruz, member of the Rochester City School Board

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
