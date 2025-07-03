© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Controversial STAMP site hit with another lawsuit

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackGino Fanelli
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:58 AM EDT
The Science, Technology & Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) located in Genesee County. The 1,250-acre shovel-ready site was developed in 2004 by the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) to attract semiconductor manufacturing and other industries to the county. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The Science, Technology & Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) located in Genesee County. The 1,250-acre shovel-ready site was developed in 2004 by the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) to attract semiconductor manufacturing and other industries to the county.

During "Connections with Evan Dawson" on 7/3/25, the history and latest developments with a controversial project in Genesee County. Then, Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien on the city budget.

12:00: Controversial STAMP site hit with another lawsuit

1:00: Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien on the city budget

In 2004, the Science Technology & Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) was developed to attract semiconductor manufacturing and other industries to Western New York. The site remains largely empty more than two decades later. This week, the Tonawanda Seneca Nation and the Sierra Club filed suit, seeking to halt the development of massive data centers at the tech park. We explore the complaint, the hold-up, and the history of the site. Our guests:

  • Gino Fanelli, investigations and City Hall reporter for WXXI News
  • Chris Abrams, Beaver Clan, office administrator for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation 
  • Grandell "Bird" Logan, Snipe Clan, media spokesperson for the Tonawanda Seneca Nation 

*Note: We reached out to representatives from the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC), but they did not respond to multiple invitations to join the conversation.

Then in our second hour, fresh off her run for mayor, Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien joins us to discuss the city budget and city business. We talk about how the city is addressing housing and new development, about the future of downtown, and the path to revitalizing neighborhoods. In studio:

  • Mary Lupien, member of Rochester City Council

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.